0815outdoors

Pastor is on vacation so when the Bishop instructed us to go back outdoors for worship due to the increasing COVID numbers, it was up to me to do a 180 and with a guest preacher, too! I'm glad the weather cooperated.
15th August 2021

Diane Marie

@diane5812
