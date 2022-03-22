Previous
Next
0322taxes by diane5812
Photo 3652

0322taxes

Always a momentous day when I pick up my taxes. Financially painful, but glad they are done. And it's cold and pouring rain today. At least it isn't snow.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise