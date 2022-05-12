Previous
0512doctor by diane5812
0512doctor

So thankful for televisits with doctors. I'm in bed with a pulled muscle in my back (probably from compensating from my arthritic hip) and can hardly move. Waiting to get some muscle relaxants!
