Previous
Next
0522birthday by diane5812
Photo 3713

0522birthday

It's this sweet and handsome fella's birthday today. So I took him for a walk with my bad back and posed him in front of a celebratory tree. :)
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise