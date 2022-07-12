Previous
0712cards by diane5812
Got my niece to go get my mail and got some uplifting cards and gifts from folks who were thinking of me. Made my day. I’m thinking of myself as a butterfly being reborn into new life with a new hip.
12th July 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
