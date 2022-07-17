Previous
0717boys by diane5812
Photo 3769

0717boys

My daughter stopped by to help me put on my compression socks after my shower this morning. She brought the boys as they were headed to a community splash pad when they left here. They are the best medicine!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
