071912dayspostsurgery

Journaling my hip surgery journey is teaching me a lot about vanity and the importance of being real- My leg is still swollen, haven't showered in a few days, no makeup and the disorder of my house, for example. Here I am, 12 days post surgery, bandage free and compression stocking and electric compression bandage free! Feels wonderful! Progress. I try to only use my cane when absolutely necessary. Still have a funky walk but every day will hopefully get me closer to normal.