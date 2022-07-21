Previous
0721steps by diane5812
Photo 3773

0721steps

I am at that stage of recovery where walking is important. I am once again focusing on my steps with the goal of increasing them each day. Hopefully will reach 10,000 steps a day. Surgery was July 7.
21st July 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1033% complete

