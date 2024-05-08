Previous
0507jack by diane5812
Photo 4427

0507jack

My grandson, Jack's, first team sport - soccer. He enjoyed the drills but got upset that he couldn't run as fast as everyone else during the scrimmage. He turns 4 next month.Self imposed pressure begins early. :(
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise