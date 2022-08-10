Previous
Next
0810music by diane5812
Photo 3793

0810music

Walking with my folding chair to my first Wednesday Night Music in the Park this summer. Didn't stay for the whole thing because of the hip and I was tired but it was nice to get out.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise