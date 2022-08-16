Previous
0816sunrise by diane5812
0816sunrise

It doesn't last long, but if I time it just right, a sunrise like this during my drive to work makes for a lovely way to start the day.
16th August 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
