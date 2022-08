0817thomaslake

Went in search of nature and exercise before the rain. I always chuckle to myself when I get to this part of Thomas Lake Park. I think of Yogi Berra's humorous quote, "When you get to a fork in the road, take it. " I take the left fork because it winds along the lakeshore and amongst the woods. The lake is covered with green algae but I still enjoy it - the sounds of birds, geese, scampering squirrels, wind through the trees. So peaceful. So thankful to have this in the city.