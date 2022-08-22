Previous
0822jack by diane5812
Photo 3805

0822jack

Got to spend some quality one on one time with grandson Jack while his older brother was at his soccer game.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
