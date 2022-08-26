Sign up
Photo 3809
0826feet
Continuing the discussion of my various body parts: 1. My feet are not dirty 2. I guess I got out in the sun this summer more than I thought 3. Can you tell I wear my Birkinstock sandels almost exclusively? 4. I don't indulge in pedicures.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
