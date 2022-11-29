Previous
1129snow2 by diane5812
1129snow2

Grateful for a job that allows me to work from home when 6-8 inches of snow are predicted. Next to not having to drive in the snow the best part is being able to watch the best Christmas movie ever - White Christmas. The ending gets me every time.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
