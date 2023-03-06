Sign up
Photo 4001
0306choir
Went to my niece's high school choir concert. 6 different choirs, groups and trios. Such amazing talent.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4001
photos
4
followers
3
following
1096% complete
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
GaryW
I love choir programs! I'll bet this one was long!
March 7th, 2023
