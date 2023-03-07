Previous
Next
0307taxes by diane5812
Photo 4002

0307taxes

Picked up my taxes (ouch) before the wind brings in the next round of snow. Haircut later today…looks like it's overdue.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise