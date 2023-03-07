Sign up
Photo 4002
0307taxes
Picked up my taxes (ouch) before the wind brings in the next round of snow. Haircut later today…looks like it's overdue.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4002
photos
4
followers
3
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
