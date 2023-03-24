Previous
Next
0324barb by diane5812
Photo 4019

0324barb

My sister-in-law's sister is visiting from CA. Too bad we aren't having any fun - playing "Blank Slate."
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise