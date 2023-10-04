Previous
1004grate by diane5812
1004grate

I have volunteered with a college organization to keep 2 storm grates by my house clear of debris in an effort to reduce hazardous chemicals, etc. from finding their way in to our lakes. Also to prevent flooding during heavy rains.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
