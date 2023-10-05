Previous
1005grasses by diane5812
Photo 4213

1005grasses

I love these grasses. Especially in the wind (they undulate) on a cloud-filled day. I just think it's pretty.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise