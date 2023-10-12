Previous
1012gardens by diane5812
Photo 4220

1012gardens


I'm always sad to see my neighbor's gardens put to bed for the year.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise