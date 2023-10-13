Previous
1013weather by diane5812
Photo 4221

1013weather

By far the worst weather driving in to work since winter. Pouring rain, windy, cold and dark.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1156% complete

