I have a love/hate relationship with my hair. Mostly hate. Now I've had, and continue to have, a rough week with my bad back, world affairs, being miles away from the birth of my grandson - and I feel like crap…mentally, physically, emotionally. Until a complete stranger said 4 little words to me as we passed each other in the entrance to the pharmacy - "I love your hair." Thank you, stranger. You have no idea how much those words helped me today. And not because I am superficial. Because you reminded me how beautiful humanity can be. With just 4 little words.
