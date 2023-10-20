Previous
1020red by diane5812
Photo 4228

1020red

Not much to take a picture of since I'm still pretty immobile due to back pain. Stopped at gas station this morning for coffee on my way to work. I don't normally see 3 red cars all in a row. Exciting, huh?
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
