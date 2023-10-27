Previous
1027backagain
Photo 4235

1027backagain

Brought a mailing home to work on. Back is acting up again so my trusty companion, the heating pad, and I set up on the couch to put together a 201 piece mailing. This is getting old.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century
1160% complete

Photo Details

