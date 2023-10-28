Previous
1028window by diane5812
1028window

I dread this day every year. Putting up the window film in my bedroom to cut down on the cold draft. This year was particularly difficult with my bad back on a wobbly bed. Ugh…the start of winter.
28th October 2023

Diane Marie

