1029annie

My brother and his dog, Annie, and I went for a walk at Caponi Art Park, a 60 acre park filled with statues and other artwork, created and donated to the City by a college art professor. Truly a beautiful gift to Eagan. It will close for the season tonight so I wanted to get one walk in before then. And even though there are interesting and beautiful arts of work throughout the park, I love this picture of a dog loving a walk through the woods on a leaf covered path. This is the picture I want to keep in my mind during our 6 month winter. P.S. it was cold - mid 30's - but still lovely.

