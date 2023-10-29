Previous
1029annie by diane5812
Photo 4237

1029annie

My brother and his dog, Annie, and I went for a walk at Caponi Art Park, a 60 acre park filled with statues and other artwork, created and donated to the City by a college art professor. Truly a beautiful gift to Eagan. It will close for the season tonight so I wanted to get one walk in before then. And even though there are interesting and beautiful arts of work throughout the park, I love this picture of a dog loving a walk through the woods on a leaf covered path. This is the picture I want to keep in my mind during our 6 month winter. P.S. it was cold - mid 30's - but still lovely.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise