1111letter

Finished fine tuning my annual family Christmas letter. My 37th one. Yikes! I have only missed one year since I started - the year my divorce started and ex moved out. Was just too painful to write about and couldn't very well overlook it. I didn't start getting "creative" with the letters until 1998. So, 25 years of creativity has been very challenging for me. I won't print this until late November in case I need to add or change anything. Then I hopefully will get our family picture taken during Thanksgiving and get Katie's family pic to add to it. And then, another year done and in the history books. And, yes, I keep copies for both girls so they have a kind of highlighted histories of their lives.
11th November 2023

John Falconer ace
What a lovely idea.
November 11th, 2023  
