Photo 4267
1128cousin
Cousin Lynne came to visit! She reminded my brother and I that it's been 9 years since we saw each other in person. She is like the sister I never had. Cousins rock!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy
ace
How wonderful. Let the good times roll. Hope she’s staying for awhile.
November 29th, 2023
