1129cross by diane5812
Photo 4268

1129cross

I polished the altar cross so it looks good for Advent. No one else thinks of these things.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
John Falconer ace
Nice selfie
November 29th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Very nice and thoughtful.
November 29th, 2023  
