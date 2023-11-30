Previous
1130cross by diane5812
Photo 4269

1130cross

The cross is looking pretty good (see yesterday's picture). The red is from the eternal flame that hangs nearby. And the organ pipes are above.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century
1169% complete

Photo Details

