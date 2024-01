0107pics

Every year I swap out the pics in this frame with ones from the last year. 2023 has my and my brother's surgeries, bestest dog ever, Bauer (RIP), Cam's gender reveal and birth, brutal winter, Reese's first time in snow, Halloween, family Thanksgiving, and my good friend, Charles', Celebration of Life. Always challenging to choose pics that have the needed orientation and subject placement and represent the year.