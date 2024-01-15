Previous
0115doctor by diane5812
Photo 4315

0115doctor

Family doctor's office for another pre-op physical in preparation for a port placement a week from today.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1182% complete

