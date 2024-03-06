0306stresstest

Previous
Time for my ECHO and stress test to find out if I can continue my chemo sessions tomorrow or if they have already damaged my heart. I think I failed the test. Guess I'll find out tomorrow.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
Diane Marie
@diane5812
