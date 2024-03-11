Previous
0311sun by diane5812
A beautiful day to go with the boys to the park/fishing pond to look for fish. Can you believe this is still considered winter???
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
