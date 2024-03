0314finished

Tore off the last pink chain link that my grandsons made to represent the very toxic Red Devil chemo infusions. Yea! Now I only have 12 multi-colored links that represent the Taxol chemo that will start at the end of March. I considered posting a picture of my thumb skin peeling. It caused my cancer team to decrease the dosage of this last Red Devil. They never changed the dosage for my persistent chest pain but they did for peeling thumb skin. Hmmmm.