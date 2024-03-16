0316neulasta

So glad this is my last time dealing with the Neulasta self-injector pac. It's a nuisance to find tops that will accommodate this thing hanging off my arm, worrying that it doesn't dislodge during the 27 hours it hangs off the underside of my arm, having to inconvenience family to monitor it while it is injecting and then taking it off and finding someplace to dispose of it. It promotes bone marrow production, which is good, but it also causes bone pain. You need 2 weeks between applications and I start weekly chemo in two weeks so this is the last one.