Took Aubrey out of the box today because I wanted to feel human. Although she doesn't make me feel like me, at least she makes me feel feminine. For the same reason, I'm wearing my contacts even though chemo dries out your eyes (and changes your prescription) and they feel uncomfortable in a short amount of time. Having a healthy smoothie - frozen bananas and cherries, spinach, chia seeds, vanilla, protein powder and unsweetened almond milk.