0328taxol #1

Had my firsts infusion of 12 of the new chemo drug. Was almost put on hold when my white blood cell counts went way up, indicating a potential infection somewhere. But since I wasn't showing any signs of infection, they attributed it to the steroids I had to take beforehand. Didn't have any adverse affects and went home to tear the chain link my grandsons made for me. oh, I wore iced gloves and socks to hopefully prevent numbness and tingling in my hands and feel. Crossing my fingers.....what a journey!
