0327smoothie

Sometimes all it takes to turn a bad day around is a friend bringing you a Caribou strawberry/banana smoothie.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Diane Marie

I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
🥰
March 27th, 2024  
