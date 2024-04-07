Previous
0407rain by diane5812
0407rain

My view most of the day….rain, blood pressure cuff, thermometer, fluids. I'm pretty tired today.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
Hang in there.
April 7th, 2024  
