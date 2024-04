0409port

Second of three medical appointments this week. 2nd day of good news. After accessing my port, drawing blood and injecting the port with dye and examining it during an x-ray, the conclusion was that it was working normally. I should have it replaced, however, if it continues to act up. And yesterday, my cardiologist said I have pristine arteries....not common for someone my age. Whew. Good news for a change!