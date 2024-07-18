Previous
Had to go back to the cancer center to get my port flushed since it hasn't been used in 6 weeks. Only 2 more radiation treatments left!
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
