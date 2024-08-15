Previous
0815michelle by diane5812
Photo 4526

0815michelle

Got to visit with an old boss of mine from 20 years ago who is now my boss's boss. Great person and pastor.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise