Previous
0816birds by diane5812
Photo 4527

0816birds

I feel like I'm in the Hitchcock film, "Birds". Why did all these birds descend on this particular patch of our large lawn? (There were more out of camera range!)
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise