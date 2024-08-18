Sign up
0818book
Finished the book - 6 months to the day I received it for my birthday. Couldn't put it down for the last 1/4 of the book. Soooooo sad. Hard to believe it was based on reality and that people can be so evil.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
