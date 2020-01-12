Previous
Next
Last patch of snow by dianezelia
12 / 365

Last patch of snow

With the 60-70 degree weather and rain our snow is nearly gone. It brightens things up. Hope the plants don't get confused.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Diane Hart

ace
@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise