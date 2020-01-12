Sign up
12 / 365
Last patch of snow
With the 60-70 degree weather and rain our snow is nearly gone. It brightens things up. Hope the plants don't get confused.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
Album
2020 My life by my phone.
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
2020
