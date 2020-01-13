Previous
Next
Let's be happy as we can by dianezelia
13 / 365

Let's be happy as we can

My daughter is turning 30 this month. I thought this was a good mantra for her. It might be a traumatic year..turning the big 30.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Diane Hart

ace
@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise