In the rain by dide
In the rain

We have had a bit of drizzly rain today. I love the colour of this pretty hydrangea and the raindrops on the petals.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love the way the whole photo is that colour especially with the subtle hints of purple. The raindrops too make it lovely.
December 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
December 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Very pretty colour.
December 14th, 2022  
