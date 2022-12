Christchurch trams

We have been in Christchurch for a few days to attend a wedding. As we had limited time, we decided to take a tour of the central city on a tram. We learnt so many things about the buildings and costs since the 2011 Christchurch earthquake. (It was an horrific day as 185 lives were lost.) The driver was such an interesting guy to listen to as he relayed stories and facts.